Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday to 16 more years in prison for the rape of a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room, increasing the likelihood that the disgraced Hollywood mogul will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

Weinstein was ordered by a Los Angeles court to serve the latest sentence -- for the assault of a European actress a decade ago -- after he has completed his 23-year sentence for another sex crimes conviction in New York.

Attending court in a wheelchair, the 70-year-old Oscar-winning "Shakespeare in Love" producer begged the judge for "mercy."