Tareque Masud important for understanding society

The department of dance and drama of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised an event, Monishi Shoron, in memory of the late filmmaker Tareque Masud.

At the event, writer A-Al Mamun presented a paper on the present-day relevance of Tareque Masud's films at the event held on Sunday evening. The session was presided over by poet and executive editor of Prothom Alo, Sajjad Sharif. In his paper, A-Al Mamun explored Tareque Masud’s perspective on secularism versus religious extremism, the concept of the nation-state and idealism.

The three discussants on the paper were sound recordist and Tareque Masud’s brother Nahid Masud, film critic Sadia Khalid Riti and filmmaker Antu Azad.