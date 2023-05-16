Actor Farooque’s body arrives in Dhaka from Singapore

The body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for all to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

After that, the body will be taken to the premises of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and his first namaz-e-janaza will be held there after Zuhr prayer.

Around 3:30 pm, the body will be taken to Channel i from BFDC, and finally it will be taken to Gazipur’s Kaliganj where Farooque will be buried after another namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque in Dhaka at 5:00 pm.