'Shonibar Bikel' finally gets censor board clearance on Saturday afternoon

Previously, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud had said that Bangladesh Film Censor Board froze the film as the then-board members gave their opinion on several issues including the country’s internal security and global reputation, crime and lawlessness, religious sentiments being hurt and the use of obscene dialogues

While, ‘Shonibar Bikel’ fought for its clearance, Bollywood proceeded with the production of a film based on the same incident and beat ‘Shonibar Bikel’ to it, as Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta announced that his film ‘Faraaz’, will hit the theatres on 3 February.

Farooki and many other prominent artistes then took to media with the demand of ‘Shonibar Bikel’ having clearance before ‘Faraaz’ being released.