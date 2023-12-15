Mim’s ‘Manush’ releasing today

Tollywood film ‘Manush’ is releasing in Bangladeshi theatres today, Friday. Bangladeshi filmmaker Sanjay Samaddar has made the film where Bangladeshi actress Bidya Sinha Mim plays one of the central characters.

Movie goes are eager about this film. ‘Manush’ released in more than 200 cinema halls in India last month. It released in 118 theatres in Bangla language and in 130 theatres in Hindi language.