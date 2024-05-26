‘Anora’ wins top prize at Cannes

'Anora', an explicit and often hilarious story about a New York erotic dancer, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, which also saw a first-ever win for a trans actress.

Director Sean Baker was confirmed as one of the leading voices of American indie cinema with the prize, which also promises to make a star of 25-year-old Mikey Madison.

She plays a dancer who strikes gold with a wealthy client, only to face the wrath of his Russian oligarch parents.

As head of the jury, 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig praised 'Anora' as an "incredible, human and humane film that captured our hearts".