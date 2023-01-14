21st Dhaka Intl Film Fest is here to showcase work from 71 countries

"Rainbow Film Society has been organising the DIFF every year since 1992 with support from different organisations. Unfortunately, that support is dwindling," festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal said at a press conference in the capital Thursday.

"To continue this acclaimed festival in the future, we need proper financial assistance from the government and elite members of society and corporations, the driving force behind every other successful film festival across the world."

About the unavailability of suitable venues for the festival, newly elected Jatiya Press Club (JPC) general secretary Shyamal Dutta said the JPC is going to serve as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the DIFF.