Five non-Hindi films that broke barriers of language across India in 2022

2022 has been the year when Indian cinema became a lot more multi-polar than it already was. While Hindi cinema, aka, Bollywood underwent a difficult time this year, a number of films in different languages took filmgoers by surprise and emerged to be major successes at the box office.

From innovative concepts to compelling storylines, numerous attributes have been given to the rise of non-Hindi films at the box office. As we draw the curtain on 2022, let us have a look at five films that bypassed the language barrier and secured a place in people’s hearts across the nation.