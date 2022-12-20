Amber Heard agrees to pay Johnny Depp USD 1m in defamation case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their acrimonious defamation case, they said Monday, with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband USD 1 million over claims he physically abused her.

In a post on Instagram, Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the USD 10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case," she said.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," the 36-year-old said.

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession."