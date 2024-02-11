Actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised with brain stroke

Veteran Indian actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

Now the hospital has issued an official statement regarding the health of 'The Kashmir Files' actor. Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of physicians.