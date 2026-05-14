Emotional Vin Diesel leads 'Fast and Furious' tribute in Cannes

An emotional Vin Diesel and teary "The Fast and the Furious" co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster soaked up applause at a special cast reunion at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday on the 25th anniversary of the original movie.

Speaking at a raucous midnight screening of the 2001 street-racing blockbuster, which Cannes supremo Thierry Fremaux hailed as a "classic", Diesel paid tribute to late fellow driver Paul Walker.

Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, was represented by his daughter, the actress and model Meadow Rain Walker, who shared a long hug with Diesel on the red carpet.