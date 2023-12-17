Shabnur returning to movies again

One of the leading actresses of the 90s, Shabnur has been living in Australia for a decade now. Once she used to visit the country every six months.
But, she hasn’t visited Dhaka even once in the last three years. This popular actress has never stayed away from the country for such a long period of time.
Though she was impatient to come back to the country, she couldn’t manage the schedules earlier. Finally, she has returned albeit somewhat secretively. Today, 17 December, is Shabnur's birthday. On the occasion she talked to Prothom Alo this Friday.
Shabnur said she didn’t want to share the news of her visiting Dhaka with anyone except for her family and close ones for the time being. Since she returned home after three long years, she has a lot of work pending. In fact, she has been finishing all this quietly in the meantime.
Reportedly, she is in talks about doing new films and listening to plots. New stories are being fine-tuned almost every day at the office of a production agency in Banani while she’s having discussions with the directors. Plus rehearsals have been going on as well.
Will she be back?
Shabnur joined the film industry when she was only 14. She worked in films for almost one and a half decades at a stretch. Then she became irregular in acting. The last film she had done was titled ‘Pagol Manush’.
Afterwards, she had been in the news several times reportedly for signing new films, nothing was finalised though. Shabnur came to Dhaka this time to sort out some family-related issues.
While speaking on Friday, she said, “Since I wasn’t in the country for a long time, a lot of work has piled up. There were all sorts of errands and a lot of them. I was quietly finishing those. I didn’t tell anyone about my visit.”
Though Shabnur herself didn’t confess, several sources have confirmed that the actress will return to the silver screen on any of the two Eids next year. She’s supposed to pair up with Mahfuz Ahmed in a film under the direction of Chayanika Chowdhury. The trio is in talks about the film.
Attention to fitness
Since she hasn’t been involved in any films for a long time, Shabnur didn’t give much thought to fitness. All her business had been centered on her family and son. She couldn’t pay attention to herself.
But, when there was a strong discussion regarding her come back, Shabnur paid attention to her fitness also. Reportedly it will take a few months for her to get in shape.
However, she has been having discussions about the plot and the character. In fact, she has had several meetings with director Chayanika Chowdhury as well. At the same time, Shabnur is trying to regain her fitness as well.
She said, “It’s true that we have been discussing the story among ourselves. Plus, I liked the storyline and the character as well. But I won’t return unless I’m completely fit. There’s no other way. It needs to be kept it mind that the comeback news should be of a proper comeback.”
Happy birthday
Shabnur is turning 45 today. Even today, her popularity is envious to other actresses. Even, directors think of versatile stories to work with her.
Fans and followers show great enthusiasm and excitement on the occasion of the special day of this heroine who has been at the peak of popularity for years.
They post rare still images and video clips on social media. Plus, a lot of wishes and appreciation posts are published as well. Shabnur gets inspired and realises love anew from these.
Shabnur said, “Everyone still loves me so much, I get to realise this anew every year on this day. As soon as the clock strikes 12, the inbox starts getting filled with SMS's. Many people call over the phone while others write such beautiful words on the Facebook.
"And I am amazed to see the love of my coworkers. Nobody lets me feel that I have been away from the industry for such a long period of time.”
“Being Shabnur, I have been able to make a place in people’s hearts. Everyone still loves me so selflessly, what can be a better achievement than this."
"Looking at the life I left behind, I see that I have gained way more than I had ever asked for. This love I receive from people makes me feel overwhelmed,” she added.