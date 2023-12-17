Shabnur returning to movies again

One of the leading actresses of the 90s, Shabnur has been living in Australia for a decade now. Once she used to visit the country every six months.

But, she hasn’t visited Dhaka even once in the last three years. This popular actress has never stayed away from the country for such a long period of time.

Though she was impatient to come back to the country, she couldn’t manage the schedules earlier. Finally, she has returned albeit somewhat secretively. Today, 17 December, is Shabnur's birthday. On the occasion she talked to Prothom Alo this Friday.

Shabnur said she didn’t want to share the news of her visiting Dhaka with anyone except for her family and close ones for the time being. Since she returned home after three long years, she has a lot of work pending. In fact, she has been finishing all this quietly in the meantime.

Reportedly, she is in talks about doing new films and listening to plots. New stories are being fine-tuned almost every day at the office of a production agency in Banani while she’s having discussions with the directors. Plus rehearsals have been going on as well.