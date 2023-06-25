31 years of Shah Rukh Khan: A look at his must-watch romantic films

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the 'King of Romance,' has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions worldwide through his numerous romantic films. While Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, his romantic films hold a special place in the hearts of his fans.

He has given us numerous romantic comedies and intense love stories that have become timeless classics. As the handsome hunk with a dimpled smile is about to complete 31 years in bollywood on 25 June, let's have a look at his must-watch romantic films.