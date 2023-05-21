Women don't always have to be the good guys: Natalie Portman

A darker side of female sexuality was on display in Cannes on Saturday in a film portraying a woman who seduced a schoolboy and built a picture-perfect life with him after a tabloid scandal.

Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, ‘May December’ takes the viewer on a rollercoaster of moral ambiguity as it looks at the couple living a life of apparent suburban bliss with their children long after they dominated headlines.

Portman takes the role of Elizabeth, an actor who spends time with the family in order to research a role playing the woman at the heart of the scandal, Gracie, played by Julianne Moore, 62.

Portman -- whose character also takes questionable decisions -- told AFP in an interview Saturday that she loved to see the women "behave in morally ambiguous ways."