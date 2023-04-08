Three new Star Wars films in the works

Mangold described his project as a "Biblical epic" that would look at the origins of the Force and be set 25,000 years before any of the timelines and stories told by the movies and shows so far.

"When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do," he said.

"And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?"