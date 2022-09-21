Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere

Perhaps more than any other French director, Jean-Jacques Annaud has always felt at home making films in Hollywood, with the American movie capital's flair for the epic and the spectacular.

Now, the 78-year-old Oscar-winner behind "The Name of the Rose," "Seven Years in Tibet" and "Enemy at the Gates" is returning to Tinseltown with his latest film, "Notre-Dame On Fire" ("Notre-Dame Brule") -- a thriller about the real-life blaze at the beloved cathedral in Paris.

Annaud spoke to AFP via phone from France's capital as organizers of next month's The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) announced Tuesday that his movie will be their opening night Los Angeles gala premiere.

"I'm close to Notre-Dame now and far away from Los Angeles. But part of my heart remains in Los Angeles," said Annaud.