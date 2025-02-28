Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani announce pregnancy

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood. The duo is expecting their first child.

On Friday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

"The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon," Kiara wrote, adding an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.