Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt got her sacked from 'Fight Club'

And it looks like Courtney Love is airing out old grudges against Brad Pitt involving 'Fight Club'.

According to a US-based news outlet, Courtney Love joined Marc Maron for an interview on the "WTF" podcast and said that David Fincher hired her to star opposite Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in 1999's 'Fight Club.'

Love said she earned the role of Marla Singer, who was later played by Helena Bonham Carter in the film.

At the time, the "Hole" frontwoman had just returned from seeing "The People vs Larry Flynt," which had received rave reviews.

According to Love, she was sacked from "Fight Club" after rejecting Brad Pitt's offer for a Kurt Cobain film.