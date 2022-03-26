Gor (The Grave) to be streamed on Amazon Prime

“Gor was earlier released in local cinema halls. Then we roped in the US-based 2B as distributors. They purchased the rights of the movie. Then three more organisations bought the movie rights. Now, the movie has been picked up by a global online platform like Prime Video. This really is good news,” said Gazi Rakayet.

Gazi Rakayet sees this as a great stride for Bangladeshi cinema, “We are starting a new trend. This is not a commercial cinema. This film was made using our artistic potential. I want our film industry to be more artistic and produce movies that represent our country. It is challenging for the creators. Art cinema also has its own fan base. We have to reach this audience. That's, OTT is an important platform.”