A-bomb saga 'Oppenheimer' finally opens in Japan

Oscars best picture winner 'Oppenheimer' was finally released on Friday in Japan, where its subject -- the man who masterminded the creation of the atomic bomb -- is a highly sensitive and emotional topic.

The US blockbuster hit screens in the United States and many other countries in July at the same time as 'Barbie', inspiring a viral phenomenon dubbed "Barbenheimer" by moviegoers.

But while 'Barbie' was released in Japan in August, 'Oppenheimer' was conspicuously absent from cinemas for months.

No official explanation was offered at the time, fuelling speculation the film was too controversial to be shown in Japan -- the only country to have ever suffered a wartime nuclear attack.