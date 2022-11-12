Razz speaks about Pori Moni-Mim issue

Following the thread Pori Moni again updated a status mentioning Mim. Shariful Razz remained silent on this issue up until now.

Razz talked to Prothom Alo about this on Saturday morning.

He said, “Since it was Pori who brought these matters to the fore, it’s better for her to clear this up.”

“All I want to say is that I have loved Pori; still love and will continue loving her. We did get married, falling in love. She is the mother of my child. I always respect and admire her.”

"It’s Pori who can say it better why did she bring up such issues. All I can say is that there has been no third party in between the two of us. I want to strongly say that I have tried to be honest in every sector including my family, friends and work; and I’ll always try to do the same,’ he added.