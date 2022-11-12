Razz speaks about Pori Moni-Mim issue

Following the thread Pori Moni again updated a status mentioning Mim. Shariful Razz remained silent on this issue up until now.
Razz talked to Prothom Alo about this on Saturday morning.
He said, “Since it was Pori who brought these matters to the fore, it’s better for her to clear this up.”
“All I want to say is that I have loved Pori; still love and will continue loving her. We did get married, falling in love. She is the mother of my child. I always respect and admire her.”
"It’s Pori who can say it better why did she bring up such issues. All I can say is that there has been no third party in between the two of us. I want to strongly say that I have tried to be honest in every sector including my family, friends and work; and I’ll always try to do the same,’ he added.
Shariful Razz also said, “I never brought my family issues, personal life before all. Neither do I wish to talk about these.”
“Everyone got to know me through work; let them know me through work, indeed. My fans connected with me through work and let’s keep it that way.”
Shariful Razz and Pori Moni fell in love while shooting the film ‘Gunin’.
Later on 17 October 2021 they tied the knot.
They decided to get married only after seven days of being in a relationship, said Pori Moni in an interview. On 10 August this year, they became the parents of a baby boy.
Because of Pori Moni’s sudden post hinting at a romance growing up between Shariful Razz and Mim, many are speculating that Pari Moni and Razz are breaking up.
Blowing away such thoughts Razz said, “The sort of talks going around, nothing such thing occurred from my side that our marriage will fall apart just like that. We got married being in love. We have a child too.”
“So, I’ll say if Pori unknowingly misunderstood, she will turn everything normal and cope up thinking it through.”
Everyone witnessed Mim and Shariful Razz’s love story on the silver screen. In fact audience loved their chemistry in the films ‘Poran’ and ‘Damal’.
Just when the success story of this duo was going on in cinemas, there rose a rumour of them being in a relationship.