Anti-semitism no longer lurking, but standing proud: Steven Spielberg

After discussing the film, Colbert asked Spielberg if the rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world has surprised him.

"I find it very, very surprising... Antisemitism has always been there, it's either been just around the corner and slightly out of sight but always lurking, or it has been much more overt like in Germany in the '30s."

He added, "But not since Germany in the '30s have I witnessed antisemitism no longer lurking, but standing proud with hands on hips like Hitler and Mussolini, kind of daring us to defy it. I've never experienced this in my entire life, especially in this country."