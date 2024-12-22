Blake Lively files lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Blake Lively has taken legal action against her 'It Ends with Us' co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress."

The lawsuit comes months after rumours of tension on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular novel, reported a media outlet. The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlines multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

According to TMZ, the actress cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made comments about the cast and crew's genitalia.