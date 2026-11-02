Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Revisit superstar's inspiring words of wisdom

In 2015, the University of Edinburgh honoured Shah Rukh Khan with a doctorate, which he accepted with a memorable speech. The actor described confusion as an essential part of gaining clarity.

"It’s ok to be confused. Confusion is the route to all the clarity in the world. Don’t worry about it too much, and don’t ever take yourself seriously enough to be so clear about your own ideas that you stop respecting other people’s."

He encouraged the students to not become so rigid about their beliefs that they stop respecting the opinions of others.

"Our values are our values; they don’t make us any better than anyone else. At best, they make us different," the actor added.