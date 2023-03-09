‘Shonibar Bikel’ set to be released in 71 theatres in US, Canada on Friday

‘Shonibar Bikel’ (Saturday Afternoon), one of the most talked-about films for the past three years in Dhallywood because of its delay over getting clearance by Bangladesh Film Censor Board, is all set to hit 71 theatres in USA and Canada on Friday.

Continental Entertainment, a Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm, is releasing the film in 62 theatres across the US and nine theatres in Canada

Director of the film Mostofa Sarwar Farooki shared this information with Prothom Alo on Thursday.