Eid Films
Strong turnout in third week, concern over suspension of evening show
Even in the third week since release, audience interest in films released on Eid has not declined that much. Ticket demand at multiplexes in Dhaka remains visibly strong. However, concerns have emerged over the possible suspension of evening screenings, creating fresh uncertainty.
All five Eid films are currently being screened at three multiplexes in Dhaka—Star Cineplex, Lion Cinemas and Blockbuster Cinemas—although the number of screenings has varied. In the third week, Bonolota Express is receiving the highest number of shows at Star Cineplex with 33 screenings. It is followed by Domm with 26, Rakkhosh with 13, Pressure Cooker with nine, and Prince: Once Upon a Time in Dhaka with seven screenings.
At Lion Cinemas, Rakkhosh has four shows, Bonolota Express and Domm have three each, Prince has two, and Pressure Cooker has one screening. A similar pattern is seen at Blockbuster Cinemas—Bonolota Express with five shows, Domm and Rakkhosh with three each, and Prince and Pressure Cooker with one each.
Multiplex authorities report that audience turnout remains satisfactory in the third week. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, AGM of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, said, “All five films are running here. On Friday, the weekend, all shows were houseful. Saturdays usually see higher attendance, and that trend continued. Advance ticket sales for Sunday are also strong.”
In contrast, the situation at single-screen cinemas is somewhat different. Awlad Hossain, president of the Film Exhibitors’ Association, said Prince ran nationwide for two weeks. In the third week, Rakkhosh is being screened, while Domm and Bonolota Express will be introduced from next week.
Although films are performing reasonably well across the country in the third week, fluctuations in the number of halls and audience turnout are evident. Prince, which was released in 133 cinemas, has started to decline in its third week and is now running in around 100 halls. Meanwhile, Rakkhosh has secured screenings in 18 single-screen cinemas in its third week.
Iftekhar Uddin Noushad, owner of the almost legendary Madhumita Cinema Hall in Dhaka, said that after screening Prince for the first two weeks, they are now showing Rakkhosh. However, audience turnout is dropping rapidly. “There was 60 per cent occupancy on the first day, but business declined by Saturday. We may switch to another film next week,” he said.
Amid this situation, uncertainty over screening schedules has created new concern. Due to government directives to close shopping centres at a fixed time, Blockbuster Cinemas has decided to suspend evening (peak-time) shows from Sunday.
Mahbubur Rahman, assistant manager at Blockbuster Cinemas, said, “Usually, audiences come with their families after office hours—that’s our peak time. If we have to stop shows during this period, we will not only lose viewers but also suffer financially.” He added that they may need to reconsider future screening schedules under the circumstances.
Although Star Cineplex and Lion Cinemas have not yet received any such directive, they are also concerned. According to them, evening shows generally attract the highest number of viewers, and any suspension during that time would significantly impact overall business.