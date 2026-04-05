Strong turnout in third week, concern over suspension of evening show

Even in the third week since release, audience interest in films released on Eid has not declined that much. Ticket demand at multiplexes in Dhaka remains visibly strong. However, concerns have emerged over the possible suspension of evening screenings, creating fresh uncertainty.

All five Eid films are currently being screened at three multiplexes in Dhaka—Star Cineplex, Lion Cinemas and Blockbuster Cinemas—although the number of screenings has varied. In the third week, Bonolota Express is receiving the highest number of shows at Star Cineplex with 33 screenings. It is followed by Domm with 26, Rakkhosh with 13, Pressure Cooker with nine, and Prince: Once Upon a Time in Dhaka with seven screenings.