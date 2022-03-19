'Her reaction was wonderful'

Their arrangements on every single matter were fabulous. There was not even a bit of trouble in the filming. To be honest, I was kind of skeptical about shooting in Bangladesh. As it is densely populated, it is tough to find empty spaces. The Bangladesh government and FDC made superb arrangements for us. They helped us enormously. Dhaka streets are so congested with vehicles. The shooting spots were far away from our hotels. But the government made perfect arrangements so that we didn’t get caught up in any traffic jams. We received full VIP treatment. There were vehicles with sirens in front of us and at the rear. The whole management was regal! The security management was also brilliant. In all it was an amazing experience.