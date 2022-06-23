'HIT -The First Case' trailer out, Rajkummar looks sharp in cop drama-thriller

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's much-awaited film 'Hit - The First Case' is finally out! The trailer released on Thursday, has left fans in awe of the actor's brilliance starts with a girl getting abducted.

Rajkummar Rao is seen in an intense avatar playing a cop. Looking sharp, Rajkummar is seen trying to resolve the case of the missing girl as he deals with trauma. Sanya Malhotra is Rajkummar's love interest in the film.