'Ice Age 6' in the works with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah returning

Actors Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, and Queen Latifah have shared an update with their fans about the sequel of the animated film franchise 'Ice Age', according to a media outlet.

The stars, who have lent their voices to the previous films, shared that 'Ice Age 6' is in the works.

In a video shown at D23 Brazil, which was shared on Disney's social media handle, Romano can be seen shivering in the cold and saying, "Ray Romano here with some big news! Wow, it's cold in here. Did the AC break or something?"