Disney's 'Moana 2' debuts first 30 minutes at press event

Fans of Moana have something exciting to look forward to as Disney prepares to release 'Moana 2'.

During a special press event at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, the filmmakers debuted the first 30 minutes of the much-awaited sequel to the 2016 hit, according to a media outlet.

Co-directors David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, along with co-writer Jared Bush, shared details about Moana's new adventures that take place three years after the events of the original film.