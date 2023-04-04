Dwayne Johnson teams up with Disney for live-action remake of 'Moana'

Disney has teamed up with Dwayne Johnson to develop a live-action remake of its 2016 animated musical sensation 'Moana'. Johnson plans to return to the role of Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Beau Flynn will write the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller. The makers have not divulged any detail about the director.