Omar Sy, Eva Green join Cannes jury

French screen stars Omar Sy and Eva Green will be part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival next month, organisers announced on Monday.

Also joining them is Oscar-nominated actor Lily Gladstone, who won a string of awards for her performance in Martin Scorsese's 2023 'Killers of the Flower Moon' At 37 years old, she will be the youngest member of the jury.

They will join a jury led by 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig at this year's festival on France's Cote d'Azur, which runs from 14 to 25 May.

The jury is tasked with selecting the winner of the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, from a selection of 22 films that include the return of Francis Ford Coppola with his long-awaited epic, 'Megalopolis'.