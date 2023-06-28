US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was due in a London court on Wednesday to stand trial for a dozen sexual offences which allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

The 63-year-old star of ‘American Beauty’ and drama series ‘House of Cards’ is facing a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in south London.

He has been on unconditional bail since first appearing in court in Britain last year.

Spacey's stellar career has been halted by large numbers of allegations of sexual offences, although he has not been convicted of any crime.