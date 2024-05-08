Sohel Chowdhury, Diti’s daughter Lamia starting filmmaking with a heavy heart

In her childhood, she would go to her mother’s shooting after school. Her mother, actress Parveen Sultana Diti would introduce her to all the cast and crew. You can say that she actually grew up seeing shooting. That’s how little Lamia Chowdhury fostered a love for creative work.

That love kept growing with age. At one point she shared her likings with her mother Diti. But, Diti didn’t want her daughter to enter the showbiz. Out of love for her mother, Lamia is now about to start working as a film director with a heavy heart.

About one and a half decades back, Lamia had told her mother that she wants to work behind the camera. Diti didn’t want her daughter to work in the media. For, it’s not easy to build a career in films. Later, Lamia moved to the United Kingdom to study economics. But, she found it difficult to concentrate in her own studies rather she was drawn more towards cinema.

Lamia Chowdhury said, “When I went to United Kingdom, I told my mother that I liked directing films. After hearing about my interest in films, my mother told me that time, ‘First show me how serious you are, then we’ll think about it.’ I was reassured by my mother’s words.”