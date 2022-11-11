Steven Spielberg slams streaming platforms treating filmmakers unfairly

Spielberg said, "The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases."

"They were paid off and the films were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max. The case I'm talking about. And then everything started to change," he continued. The filmmaker lamented the loss of a special experience if theatres are permanently shuttered.