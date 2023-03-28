Comedy suffering because 'you have to be careful' now says Aniston

Jennifer Aniston said she wishes we could laugh more at ourselves, rather than having to police every word in comedies.

"Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved," the ‘Friends’ star, 54, told AFP in Paris, where her new film ‘Murder Mystery 2’ with Adam Sandler, is set.

"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," she said.