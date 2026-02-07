Artistes were criticised, not acclaimed, for their involvement in politics: Babita

Farida Akhter Babita

(Looking toward the drawing-room wall where the awards are displayed) I look at them every day, and of course they will remain as memories. In fact, it is the roles and the awards together that make me who I am. Because the characters found a place in people’s hearts, they eventually received state recognition. It wouldn’t be right to speak of one without the other. It is also true that for many films I did not receive any awards, yet those films are very beautiful, such as Dahan by Sheikh Niamat Ali. We took that film to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where it was well received. Films that did not receive state awards have been honoured by other renowned organisations.

I entered the film world at the age of 13. Zahir Raihan brought me to cinema. At that time, money was not our primary consideration. The main goal was to work with dedication, to rise, to strive; there was a hunger for art. Because I was able to do that, the audience honoured me and gave me their selfless love. It is through their love that I became Babita. This award is also because of all that. Respected Zahir Raihan introduced me to the world of cinema; without him, I could not have come this far. Therefore, I dedicate my Ekushey Padak to Zahir Raihan.