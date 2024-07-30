I never want to be a burden to anyone

Prothom Alo :

Babita: I used to have a mynah. It died three years ago. I was in Canada when I heard about it and that really upset me. That mynah would copy my laugh. It would ask about Anik. When any guest would come over, it would say, "Bring a glass of water." It would welcome guests when they entered. It could speak just like a person. It had been with me for 9 years. Mynahs normally live long. I also have love birds, budgerigars, cockatoos as well as Australian and local doves. I love my local doves the most. When they coo in the morning, it fills my heart. I feel like I am in a village home.

When I would visit the village as a child, I would live the call of the doves. Though my house is in the city, it has a rural aura. I have a bamboo grove. When the moon rises over the bamboo grove, it is an entrancing sight. And there is water all around my house, like its floating on water. There a little pool, a vertical garden, green everywhere.