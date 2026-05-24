Romania's Mungiu wins top prize at glitzy Cannes finale

"Fjord", a thought-provoking drama by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu that challenges left-wing prejudices, won the best film prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday at a star-packed closing ceremony.

In his second Palme d'Or-winning film, Mungiu explores the contradictions of Scandinavia's supposed tolerance in a drama starring Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value") and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

It follows a devoutly Christian Norwegian-Romanian couple and their five children who move to a remote village in Norway and become the subjects of a child abuse investigation.

"This is a message about tolerance, inclusion and empathy. These are wonderful values that we all cherish, but we need to put them into practice more often," Mungiu told the audience.