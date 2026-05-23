Cannes highlights as film festival wraps up

Although there was no Hollywood blockbuster launch in Cannes and some festival-goers reported fewer American film execs in town than usual, the cast of the original "The Fast and the Furious" provided some US sparkle.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and the daughter of late co-star Paul Walker reunited for a midnight screening to mark 25 years since the car-racing blockbuster, with their smiles, tears and tributes to Walker providing a moment of raw emotion in the packed main cinema.