Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas caught on camera together sparking reunion rumours

Rumors of Shakib Khan and Apu Biswas getting back together have been making waves lately. The excitement reached new heights when a video clip emerged, capturing the pair together in the USA.

In the clip, a cheerful Shakib is behind the wheel, accompanied by Apu by his side, while their son Abram Khan Joy occupies the backseat. Fans are abuzz with anticipation and speculation, eagerly awaiting to see if this signals a rekindling of their relationship.