'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

Marvel Studios adventure ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated USD 330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada,

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly USD 180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co DIS.N said.

That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the USD 158.1 million for 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in an estimated USD 150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. It ranked as the top-grossing Hollywood release in all markets.