Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrates 57th birthday

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan just rang in his 57th birthday on Tuesday, following his 'special' day the Khan family hosted a party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

He was spotted at the venue in an all-black ensemble and was seen starting off his bash by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. His birthday bash saw his family and close friends from the industry.