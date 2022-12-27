Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrates 57th birthday

The megastar was spotted in a black t-shirt with black jeans, and after cutting the cake with the media, he thanked them all for their love. A lot of his industry buddies showed up to celebrate his special day with him. Salman's sister Arpita Khan came in with her husband Aayush Sharma.
Not just this, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat Sharma share her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.
The couple who got married in the year 2014 is parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and was blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat born on 27 December, 2019, who just turned three on Tuesday.
Speaking of Salman's projects, he has recently finished shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji that also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.
Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was scheduled to release in 2022-end. Recently, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his following action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on 23 April, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.
With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.