Teaser of Touqir Islam's film ‘Delupi’ released

The teaser of ‘Delupi’, the upcoming film by acclaimed OTT director Mohammad Touqir Islam known for hit web series ‘Shaaticup’ and ‘Sinpaat’, has officially been released. The 27-second teaser premiered on Friday afternoon, offering a glimpse into the intriguing storyline.

Set against the backdrop of a serene village road lined with trees, the teaser opens with a young man, Partha, running hurriedly. The teaser can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tg4d56n_q3I