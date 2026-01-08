'One Battle After Another' leads SAG's Actor Awards noms with seven

Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged ‘One Battle After Another’ on Wednesday set a record for nominations for the Screen Actors Guild's influential Actor Awards with seven, staking its claim to Oscars frontrunner status.

Ryan Coogler's runaway hit period horror film ‘Sinners’ came in second with five nominations, setting the stage for a two-horse race to the Academy Awards in March.

‘One Battle After Another’, which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists.