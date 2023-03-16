Shakib Khan raped co-producer in 2017, alleges producer Rahmat Ullah

A producer has brought ‘rape’ allegations against top Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan.

Rahmat Ullah, one of the producers of ‘Operation Agnipath’ cinema, submitted a written complaint against Shakib with the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association on Wednesday.

Joint general secretary of the association Symon Sadik confirmed receiving the complaint.

Rahmat Ullah alleges that Shakib Khan in 2017 ‘raped’ a female co-producer during the filming of ‘Operation Agnipath’ cinema in Australia and then fled back to the country.

Shakib Khan didn't respond when contacted for a comment on this allegation.