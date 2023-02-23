Berlin film festival shines stark spotlight on Ukraine

From desperate attempts to round up injured troops from the trenches to children playing on burnt-out tanks, Ukrainian filmmakers have brought the battle against Russia in all its horror to this year's Berlinale film festival.

"There are no red carpets at the front line. There is red blood-soaked soil," Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev told visitors to an event to showcase Ukrainian cinema at the country's embassy in Berlin.

"There are no second cuts on the front line. There is only one chance to protect the country," he said.

The Berlinale is championing Ukrainian cinema this year in a bid to support filmmakers and highlight the brutal reality of the country's war with Russia on its first anniversary.