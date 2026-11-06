Russell Brand guilty of rape, three sexual assaults

British comedian Russell Brand was on Thursday found guilty by a London jury of one rape and three sexual assaults, involving a total of four women.

Brand, who closed his eyes but showed no emotion as the jury delivered the verdicts, was cleared of two rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault against two other women.

Judge Joel Bennathan warned the 51-year-old actor turned conservative religious online guru that he faced a "significant custodial term".

Brand's wife Laura, who has accompanied him most days since the start of the trial on 12 October, watched from the public gallery as the jury at London's Southwark Crown Court delivered their four unanimous guilty verdicts.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday. The maximum sentence in the UK for rape is life imprisonment.

Brand, who was briefly married to US popstar Katy Perry, also faces a further accusation of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.