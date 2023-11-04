২৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীর আয়োজন দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
Russell Brand accused of sexual assault on set of 'Arthur' in 2010

AFP
New York
Actor Russell Brand poses on arrival with director David Lynch (not pictured) to launch “Meditation in Education”, a Global Outreach campaign to teach 1,000,000 at-risk youth "Meditation in Education" on 2 April, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused by an unnamed actress of sexually assaulting her during the filming of the film ‘Arthur’ in 2010 in New York, according to court documents revealed Friday.

The complaint filed before the New York State Supreme Court follows accusations by several women, and investigations in September and October by media and police in Britain, for rape, sexual assault and psychological violence.

British actor Russell Brand arrives for the European premiere of the film 'Rock of ages' at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square in London, on 10 June, 2012.
AFP

Brand has rejected the previous allegations, saying his relationships had always been ‘consensual’. Those incidents had allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

The New York complaint was filed by an anonymous "Jane Doe" and alleges that on 7 July, 2010, "I was working on the set of the movie 'Arthur' when the lead actor Russell Brand sexually assaulted me."

She said that Brand had appeared intoxicated, "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set." "He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she said.

Actor Russell Brand poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the premiere of the comedy movie 'Get Him to the Greek' from Universal Pictures at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 25 May, 2010.
AFP

The complaint alleged that later the same day, Brand followed the actress into a bathroom "and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."

The complaint also targets Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, MBST Entertainment, BenderSpink, and Langley Park Pictures.

The actress said that as a result of the assault, "I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear."

She said that she had been booked for three days of work on the set, but that after the assault on the first day, she was not called back "and was only paid for one day of work."

"I still maintain my career as an actor, and I am terrified of being blacklisted in the industry," she added.

She said she also feared retaliation from Brand's millions of fans, followers and subscribers to his social networks, in which the 48-year-old has become an anti-establishment celebrity in recent years.

