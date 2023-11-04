Russell Brand accused of sexual assault on set of 'Arthur' in 2010

Brand has rejected the previous allegations, saying his relationships had always been ‘consensual’. Those incidents had allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

The New York complaint was filed by an anonymous "Jane Doe" and alleges that on 7 July, 2010, "I was working on the set of the movie 'Arthur' when the lead actor Russell Brand sexually assaulted me."

She said that Brand had appeared intoxicated, "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set." "He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she said.