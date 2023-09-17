UK comedian Russell Brand accused of sexual assault: media

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period, according to the results of a media investigation published Saturday.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 when Brand was at the height of his fame working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and acting in Hollywood movies, a newspaper said.

The allegations, which Brand denies, were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.